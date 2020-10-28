Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that people's support is crucial for eradication of polio in the province as the government alone cannot achieve this target

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that people's support is crucial for eradication of polio in the province as the government alone cannot achieve this target.

She said this in a meeting with a delegation of the World Health Organization (WHO) at the committee room of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department here on Wednesday.

The health minister said that polio campaign was underway currently in the province. "Polio drops are being administered to children across the province and districts bordering other provinces are under special focus," she informed the meeting.

She said that all commissioners and deputy commissioners were personally supervising the Polio campaigns in Punjab.

"Our teams are going door to door to vaccinate children in endemic areas," she added.

She expressed her determination to see polio free Punjab and said that all teams had been directed to cover all children including guest children.

She urged the parents to vaccinate their children as well as fully cooperate with the mobile teams and visit fixed centres if somehow teams missed a child.

She said that coronaviris cases were increasing in the country including Punjab and people would have to follow SOPs to control COVID-19.

On the occasion, Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Captain (retd) Usman Younis said that polio teams had been given target to cover each and every child, especially in the affected areas.

"We are utilizing all resources to control poliovirus circulation in Punjab, especially in Lahore. Our target is to cover 100 per cent children in Punjab," he added.

WHO Polio Team Leader Dr Hussain Jaffery appreciated the unwavering commitment from the highest political offices and the administrative departments.

Additional Secretary Coordination and Coordinator Emergency Operation Center Punjab Sundas Irshad, WHO Regional Head for Polio Dr Hamid Jaffery and other officials were present in the meeting.