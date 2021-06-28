UrduPoint.com
People's Support Helps Bring Polio Cases To Zero Level In Peshawar: Asif Khan

Faizan Hashmi 50 seconds ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 03:40 PM

People's support helps bring polio cases to zero level in Peshawar: Asif Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Member Provincial Assembly and Focal Person for Mega Projects, Asif Khan on Monday said through the key support of people, polio cases have been brought to a zero level in Peshawar district while the number of parents refusing vaccination to their children has also witnessed a considerable drop.

He was presiding over a review meeting held with regard to provision of facilities at the health centers in the City District Government office here. He said according to the Pashtun traditions the parents would be persuaded through Jirga to vaccinate their children against polio virus.

To provide uninterrupted health services to the people, he said all the health centers were being converted to solar energy on an emergency basis.

The employees of basic health units who were not sincerely performing duties would face stern action.

The meeting was also attended by officials from Health Department including Dr Alamgir Khan, Dr Muhammad Naveed, former district members, Hazrat Gul, Raza Muhammad Khan and former Local Government representatives.

The meeting was told that all targets were achieved during the anti-polio campaign and with the efforts of former local government representatives, the number of parents refusing anti-polio drops to their children have also dropped.

The meeting also decided to establish a funeral prayer facility and medical dispensary in Bashir Abad area.

