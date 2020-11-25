Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majid Marwat on Wednesday said the support from people helped strengthen the traffic discipline in the city

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majid Marwat on Wednesday said the support from people helped strengthen the traffic discipline in the city.

Talking to media persons after visiting Ashraf Road on completion of anti-encroachment drive, he said his department valued the support of traders' community of Ashraf Road they offered during the operation.

Traffic Police, he said, were taking cogent steps to provide relief to the people by marinating the traffic flow on congested roads.

During the visit, DSP City Traffic, Zewar Shah Khan, SP Traffic Headquarters, Zaka Ullah Khan and traffic officials also accompanied the CTO.

He observed the flow of traffic on Ashraf Road after anti-encroachment operation in detail and also met with the president of traders' union.

CTO was briefed on problems being faced by the traders of Ashraf Road. He also issued on spot directives to traffic officers for addressing traders' problems with regard to traffic issues.

He said in interior and populated areas of the city anti-encroachment operations would continue till achieving the desired end and urged upon the traders to extend their full support in this regard. He also stressed upon people to not park their vehicles in no-parking zones to avoid traffic mess.

The CTO said everyone comes under the ambit of law and no one would be allowed to erect encroachment and block flow of traffic.