UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

People's Support Helps Strengthen Traffic Discipline: CTO

Sumaira FH 58 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 04:49 PM

People's support helps strengthen traffic discipline: CTO

Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majid Marwat on Wednesday said the support from people helped strengthen the traffic discipline in the city

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majid Marwat on Wednesday said the support from people helped strengthen the traffic discipline in the city.

Talking to media persons after visiting Ashraf Road on completion of anti-encroachment drive, he said his department valued the support of traders' community of Ashraf Road they offered during the operation.

Traffic Police, he said, were taking cogent steps to provide relief to the people by marinating the traffic flow on congested roads.

During the visit, DSP City Traffic, Zewar Shah Khan, SP Traffic Headquarters, Zaka Ullah Khan and traffic officials also accompanied the CTO.

He observed the flow of traffic on Ashraf Road after anti-encroachment operation in detail and also met with the president of traders' union.

CTO was briefed on problems being faced by the traders of Ashraf Road. He also issued on spot directives to traffic officers for addressing traders' problems with regard to traffic issues.

He said in interior and populated areas of the city anti-encroachment operations would continue till achieving the desired end and urged upon the traders to extend their full support in this regard. He also stressed upon people to not park their vehicles in no-parking zones to avoid traffic mess.

The CTO said everyone comes under the ambit of law and no one would be allowed to erect encroachment and block flow of traffic.

Related Topics

Police Visit Vehicles Road Traffic Media From

Recent Stories

Join nightlife photography contest by realme to wi ..

2 minutes ago

Two key streets in Jumeirah to be renamed Kite Bea ..

2 minutes ago

Arab Health and Medlab Middle East announce dates ..

3 minutes ago

No gas shortage will be there in Pakistan, says Na ..

11 minutes ago

Emirates delivers on customer promise to complete ..

17 minutes ago

Huawei Brings the Blessed Friday Sale Online on Tw ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.