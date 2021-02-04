(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :To streamline traffic system on link roads in the jurisdiction of provincial metropolis, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Abbass Majeed Marwat Thursday directed all his staff for ensuring implementation of traffic rules in letter and spirit.

Chairing a monthly performance review meeting of traffic police here wherein heads of different traffic departments including DSP Traffic Headquarters Iftikhar Ali, SP Cantt. Traffic Amanuallah, SP City Traffic Abdul Salam Khalid, DSP Education-I Shazia Shahid, DSP Education-II Nasir Khan, Director IT Ashfaq Ahmd besides traffic wardens and officials were also present.

The meeting was briefed on actions taken during the last month against violator of traffic rules. In all, Rs107,358 was generated as fine for traffic rules violations.

The meeting was further told that 2513 were fined for not fastening seat belts while, 1884 over erecting encroachments, 2436 for using cell phone during driving , 130 for performing one-wheeling, 2370 for driving unregistered motorcycles while 180 bikes were impounded.

Speaking on the occasion, CTO Abbass Majeed Marwat urged the traders' community to cooperate with traffic staff so that smooth traffic flow on the roads could be ensured. He said people's support was of prime importance in addressing the issue of traffic jam.

He directed traffic staff to keep continue actions against encroachers on a daily basis besides he said the education team should organize awareness campaigns about traffic rules at prominent places of the city.