SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Chairman of District Development Advisory Fazal Hakeem Khan Friday said the nation had full confidence on the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and PTI government would successfully complete its five years tenure.

Addressing a ceremony to welcome new comers in the party, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan had exposed the real face of the opposition parties which wanted chaos in the country in the name of democracy.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan would succeed in the mission of making the country corruption free as PTI's entire struggle was revolved around uprooting corrupt system in the country.

Fazal Hakeem Khan said Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was deceiving people by making false claims. He said the workers and leadership of PTI stood firmly with Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding, he would get vote of confidence from the National Assembly.