UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

People's Trust In PM Leadership Qualities: Fazal Hakeem

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 08:23 PM

People's trust in PM leadership qualities: Fazal Hakeem

Chairman of District Development Advisory Fazal Hakeem Khan Friday said the nation had full confidence on the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and PTI government would successfully complete its five years tenure

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Chairman of District Development Advisory Fazal Hakeem Khan Friday said the nation had full confidence on the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and PTI government would successfully complete its five years tenure.

Addressing a ceremony to welcome new comers in the party, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan had exposed the real face of the opposition parties which wanted chaos in the country in the name of democracy.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan would succeed in the mission of making the country corruption free as PTI's entire struggle was revolved around uprooting corrupt system in the country.

Fazal Hakeem Khan said Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was deceiving people by making false claims. He said the workers and leadership of PTI stood firmly with Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding, he would get vote of confidence from the National Assembly.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Democracy Vote From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Commissioner Sukkur stresses for tree plantation c ..

1 minute ago

Lecturer dies after cutting of his throat by kite ..

1 minute ago

UN Condemns Lengthy Prison Terms Given to Exiled C ..

1 minute ago

CCPO Lahore holds open court at Ichhra police stat ..

9 minutes ago

Youngster shot dead over minor dispute

9 minutes ago

Commissioner directs MCR to seal plazas violated b ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.