SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) The Chairperson, Step Foundation, Ms Shaista Khoso has said that the commitment of Regional head Federal Ombudsman office Sukkur, Syed Mahmood Shah to provide justice to the public of the region has significantly increased trust in the Federal Ombudsman institution.

Addressing in a ceremony, organized in honour of Syed Mahmood Shah on Wednesday, Shaista said the institution strives to deliver affordable and prompt justice, earning the status of a people’s court where individuals from all walks of life can approach without fear to resolve their issues.

Syed Mahmood Shah thanked the Chairperson of the Step Foundation and stated that the Primary priority of the Federal Ombudsman institution is to promptly address complainants’ grievances within the bounds of the law, with zero tolerance for negligence.

He said that under Article 17 of the Federal Ombudsman’s jurisdiction, surprise inspections of various departments are conducted to ensure timely resolution of public issues suffering from negligence and delays.

Once a decision is made in any case, its implementation is ensured without compromise, he added.