Peoples Urged To Report Blasphemous Contents To Religious Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 04:30 PM

Peoples urged to report blasphemous contents to Religious Ministry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has asked the people to report the websites containing blasphemous, objectionable, biased, anti-state, sectarian content on social media as well as on the internet to ministry's research and reference wing for eradication of such material and punitive action against the responsible.

In a statement issued here Thursday by the spokesman of Ministry, it was asked to report any objectionable material at ministry's email �reportblasphemytomora@gmail.com or at Facebook page �www.

facebook.com/mora.official and at Whatsapp no 0306-3332555 for further action.

It was stated that posting objectionable material on social media and websites is prohibited.

Ulema from all school of thoughts have already expressed their displeasure over the elements fanning hatred and sectarianism in the country. Ulema had already agreed in various meetings to avoid criticizing sacred religious personalities including the companions of the holy prophet (SAW), Umhat-ul-Momineen, Ahl-e-Bait, Tabaieen, Taba Tabaieen, Aulaia-e- Karam and other dignitaries.

