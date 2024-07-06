People's Welfare Govt's Top Priority: AJK PM
Muhammad Irfan Published July 06, 2024 | 12:30 AM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq reiterated his government’s resolve to ensure development of AJK, saying that the welfare of the people was its top priority.
He said this while talking to a representative delegation from Charohi that called on him at the Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Friday under the leadership of Adviser to the State Government for Zakat and Ushr Affairs, Sabiha Siddique.
Speaking on the occasion, the AJK PM said that the government was doing its best to provide maximum relief to the masses and improve their standard of living.
He said that in this year's budget, a special focus was laid on education, which he hoped would be instrumental in increasing the literacy rate in the region.
"Five billion rupees fund is being established to overcome the growing unemployment in the state," the AJK PM said, adding that interest-free loans would be given to talented and skilled boys and girls so that they could be able to earn a dignified livelihood.
He said that a special scholarship scheme was being launched under which scholarships would be provided to those meritorious students who cannot continue their studies due to their economic constraints.
He assured the visiting delegation that all the problems in the Charohi area would be addressed in light of the recommendations of Ms. Sabiha Siddique.
On the occasion, Ms. Sabiha Siddique invited the Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq to visit her native area of Praie, which was accepted by the PM.
Of those who were part of the delegation, Chaudhry Mohammad Afsar of Sindar, Azhar Hussain of Rajdhani, Chaudhry Zul Qarnain, Malik Irfan, Chaudhry Farid Kaladb, Chaudhry Javed Chadhoi, Chaudhry Asad Maqbool, Chaudhry Asad Maqbool, and others.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX
Reportage Properties signs cooperation agreement with Empire Holding Pakistan
Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024
Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC
Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians at Int’l fora: Dar
Vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unlocking New Possibilities
Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant
Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islamabad
Federal govt declines requests to ban social media during Muharram-ul-Haram
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024
Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets
More Stories From Pakistan
-
No obstacles in calling APC: PM Coordinator31 minutes ago
-
People rush to Murree to enjoy pleasant weather41 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Governor directs SSGC to end unannounced gas load shedding51 minutes ago
-
No decision yet taken on Internet closure during Muharram: Interior Ministry1 hour ago
-
Armed forces, nation aware of digital terrorism by enemies, united in defeating notorious designs1 hour ago
-
PPP Kohat Division observes Black Day1 hour ago
-
DC reviews security arrangements for Muharram1 hour ago
-
4 drug pushers held, 4.3kg Hashish, Ice recovered1 hour ago
-
PPP to participate in APC on counter terrorism: Bilawal1 hour ago
-
No major hikes for Lower-Income electricity users: Awais Leghari2 hours ago
-
PPP observes July 5 as black day across Sindh2 hours ago
-
SEPA asks authorities in Hyderabad to stop polluting fresh waterways2 hours ago