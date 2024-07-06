MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq reiterated his government’s resolve to ensure development of AJK, saying that the welfare of the people was its top priority.

He said this while talking to a representative delegation from Charohi that called on him at the Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Friday under the leadership of Adviser to the State Government for Zakat and Ushr Affairs, Sabiha Siddique.

Speaking on the occasion, the AJK PM said that the government was doing its best to provide maximum relief to the masses and improve their standard of living.

He said that in this year's budget, a special focus was laid on education, which he hoped would be instrumental in increasing the literacy rate in the region.

"Five billion rupees fund is being established to overcome the growing unemployment in the state," the AJK PM said, adding that interest-free loans would be given to talented and skilled boys and girls so that they could be able to earn a dignified livelihood.

He said that a special scholarship scheme was being launched under which scholarships would be provided to those meritorious students who cannot continue their studies due to their economic constraints.

He assured the visiting delegation that all the problems in the Charohi area would be addressed in light of the recommendations of Ms. Sabiha Siddique.

On the occasion, Ms. Sabiha Siddique invited the Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq to visit her native area of Praie, which was accepted by the PM.

Of those who were part of the delegation, Chaudhry Mohammad Afsar of Sindar, Azhar Hussain of Rajdhani, Chaudhry Zul Qarnain, Malik Irfan, Chaudhry Farid Kaladb, Chaudhry Javed Chadhoi, Chaudhry Asad Maqbool, Chaudhry Asad Maqbool, and others.

