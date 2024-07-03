(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League (N) Member Provincial Assembly Amina Hassan Sheikh emphasized that the welfare of the people remains the government's top priority even amidst challenging economic conditions.

Talking to a private news channel, she said that the recent budget was designed as a sustainable solution to the country's economic issues.

The government makes sure that in budget, the burden would shift towards the wealthier instead of the poor and distributes the weight of taxes by expanding the tax net, she added.

The goal is to rescue the country from its current economic quagmire and set it on a path to growth, she said.