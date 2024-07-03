People's Welfare Govt's Top Priority: Amina
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 03, 2024 | 12:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League (N) Member Provincial Assembly Amina Hassan Sheikh emphasized that the welfare of the people remains the government's top priority even amidst challenging economic conditions.
Talking to a private news channel, she said that the recent budget was designed as a sustainable solution to the country's economic issues.
The government makes sure that in budget, the burden would shift towards the wealthier instead of the poor and distributes the weight of taxes by expanding the tax net, she added.
The goal is to rescue the country from its current economic quagmire and set it on a path to growth, she said.
Recent Stories
Pogacar 'hits hard' in Alps to reclaim Tour de France lead
116 killed in stampede at India religious gathering
Public Private Partnership Board meeting held
SPARC celebrate World Sports Journalist Day
Rana asks PTI to negotiate, resolve political issues
Category 5 Hurricane Beryl kills 5, hurtles towards Jamaica
Wimbledon day 2 results - 1st update
Global Digital Economy Conference usher in new era; global leaders
Democracy is actually name of rule of people: Governor
Pogacar wins stage four to reclaim Tour de France lead
Austria v Turkey Euro 2024 last 16 starting line-ups
Football: Euro 2024 results
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Discussed bilateral cooperation across wide range of areas with Tajik President: PM8 seconds ago
-
Public Private Partnership Board meeting held11 minutes ago
-
SPARC celebrate World Sports Journalist Day18 minutes ago
-
Rana asks PTI to negotiate, resolve political issues18 minutes ago
-
Democracy is actually name of rule of people: Governor24 minutes ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal felicitate US government on 248th Independence Day24 minutes ago
-
City District Police Karachi discuss security arrangements during Muharram21 minutes ago
-
Senator urges opposition to chose consultation over confrontation21 minutes ago
-
Lighting of Prophet's Mosque represents Islamic architectural art21 minutes ago
-
Police carry out search operations in different areas21 minutes ago
-
10 Special Assistants to CM appointed15 minutes ago
-
Halal Food Authority conducts operation in DIKhan15 minutes ago