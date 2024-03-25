People's Welfare Govt's Top Priority: Musadik Malik
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2024 | 11:32 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Federal Minister for Petroleum and Energy, Dr. Musadik Malik on Monday said that the government is taking all necessary measures to provide relief to common man.
Speaking to a private news channel, he said that government is focusing on addressing economic challenges being faced by the country.
He said that creating employment opportunities for the educated youth is top most priority of the incumbent government. The steps are being taken to promote self-employment among talented youth.
The government has initiated various programs to provide loans for young graduates to establish small businesses,
he added.
In reply to a question, he said all out efforts are being made to ensure uninterrupted power and gas supply
during 'Sehri' and 'Iftari' times.
To another question, he said, we are committed to facilitate local and foreign investors in the gas and mineral sectors.
In response to a question, he underscored the need for observing law by all individuals regardless of their political positions. He said everyone is equal before the law.
