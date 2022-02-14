UrduPoint.com

People's Welfare Prime Responsibility Of Govt : CS

Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2022 | 03:40 PM

People's welfare prime responsibility of govt : CS

Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal Monday said people's welfare is primary responsibility of the government, while maintaining that open door policy of government offices has started yielding positive results

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal Monday said people's welfare is Primary responsibility of the government, while maintaining that open door policy of government offices has started yielding positive results.

He highlighted that the information technology was being used to improve governance and service delivery in Punjab.

He stated this during the visit of trainee officers comprising participants of 39th Senior Management Course of National Institute of Management Peshawar. During the visit to Punjab Civil Secretariat they were provided information regarding ongoing development projects and e-governance in Punjab.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Secretary said that much needed reforms in education, health, agriculture and other sectors were underway.

Hey urged the officials to work diligently and with the spirit of serving people, adding that key performance indicators (KPIs) were introduced to evaluate the performance of officers.

Secretary P&D Mujahid Sher Dil briefed the participants about the ongoing development projects in the province. Additional chief secretary (home), secretaries of health, agriculture and local government were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Peshawar Technology Education Punjab Agriculture Visit Government

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,191 new COVID-19 cases, 2,713 reco ..

UAE announces 1,191 new COVID-19 cases, 2,713 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 ho ..

18 minutes ago
 PSL 2022: What is today’s schedule

PSL 2022: What is today’s schedule

22 minutes ago
 IOC Board Decides Against Holding Medal Ceremonies ..

IOC Board Decides Against Holding Medal Ceremonies for Figure Skating Team Event

7 minutes ago
 Cuba registers lowest daily COVID-19 count in week ..

Cuba registers lowest daily COVID-19 count in weeks

7 minutes ago
 St. Petersburg winner Kontaveit climbs to sixth in ..

St. Petersburg winner Kontaveit climbs to sixth in WTA rankings

7 minutes ago
 New Zealand reports 810 new community cases of COV ..

New Zealand reports 810 new community cases of COVID-19

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>