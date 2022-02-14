Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal Monday said people's welfare is primary responsibility of the government, while maintaining that open door policy of government offices has started yielding positive results

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal Monday said people's welfare is Primary responsibility of the government, while maintaining that open door policy of government offices has started yielding positive results.

He highlighted that the information technology was being used to improve governance and service delivery in Punjab.

He stated this during the visit of trainee officers comprising participants of 39th Senior Management Course of National Institute of Management Peshawar. During the visit to Punjab Civil Secretariat they were provided information regarding ongoing development projects and e-governance in Punjab.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Secretary said that much needed reforms in education, health, agriculture and other sectors were underway.

Hey urged the officials to work diligently and with the spirit of serving people, adding that key performance indicators (KPIs) were introduced to evaluate the performance of officers.

Secretary P&D Mujahid Sher Dil briefed the participants about the ongoing development projects in the province. Additional chief secretary (home), secretaries of health, agriculture and local government were also present on the occasion.