PEPCO officials to visit HESCO over complaints of prolonged outages

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :In view of the complaints of prolonged outages, the Federal Secretary Power Division is sending a team of the officials of Pakistan Electric Power Company (PEPCO) to Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO).

According to an office order issued on Monday, a team of 6 officials led by General Manager Technical of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) would visit the office of HESCO during the ongoing week.

The terms of reference of the team including checking accuracy of mobile meter reading; analysis of high losses sub divisions, recovery, bill adjustment, feeder wise load shedding and disciplinary cases; and checking system constraints.

The team would also review the inventory status, ERP status, E-tendering, transformer repair workshops and the vigilance reports.

According to the order, the purpose of the visit would be evaluate performance and provide guidance.