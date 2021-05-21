UrduPoint.com
PEPCO Transferred And Merged 719 Employees

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 11:45 PM

PEPCO transferred and merged 719 employees

The Pakistan Electric Power Company (PEPCO) has transferred and merged some 719 employees of the power generation companies, mainly in Jamshoro district, in the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) which is a distribution company

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Electric Power Company (PEPCO) has transferred and merged some 719 employees of the power generation companies, mainly in Jamshoro district, in the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) which is a distribution company.

According to a notification issued on Thursday, the office order is supposed to be implemented immediately."In pursuance of the decision of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet dated April 7, 2021, communicated via the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) dated April 29, following 719 number of employees of the generation companies are hereby adjusted in HESCO against the post mentioned against each as conveyed by the GHCL vide letter dated May 5, 2021," reads the order.

The surplus staff of the generation companies being adjusted in HESCO include 3 officers of grade 17 and 74 of grade 16 while the grades of the remaining staff range from 1 to 15.

As per the office order, the pay of those surplus employees who had been adjusted against lower posts would be protected as per rules.

In case any litigation arose from the surplus employees, Genco Holding Company Limited (GHCL) would defend all court cases on its end.

The surplus employees would be put at the bottom of the respective seniority list of the cadre on their adjustment in HESCO.

The GHCL would ensure that the adjustment of the surplus staff was made according to the plan circulated vide letter dated May 5, 2021, before relieving the staff in question.

