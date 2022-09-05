Pepsi to distribute five million meals as emergency food assistance for flood victims

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :PepsiCo Pakistan has announced a nationwide 'Millions of Meals' program to deliver emergency food assistance of five million families impacted by severe flooding across the country.

According to a press release issued here on Monday, the 'Millions of Meals' program is funded by the company's philanthropic arm the PepsiCo Foundation and is part of their global food security platform "Food for Good" to make meals more accessible to communities.

The program is rooted in PepsiCo's global PepsiCo Positive (pep+) vision of playing an integral part to support and safeguard communities from hunger and malnutrition especially during crisis and disasters.

As part of the ongoing emergency relief efforts, reputed local implementing partners are being mobilized to expand food assistance, address the growing hunger crisis, and meet the immediate meal requirements of impacted families.

Food packs containing a month's supply of essential food items will be distributed to flood victims.

"The current crisis has impacted millions of lives and left many displaced without shelter and no access to food.

The PepsiCo Foundation's on-ground partners are quickly responding by making meals available for the flood-impacted families including women and children.

Our hearts go out to all the Pakistanis impacted by the floods, and we are committed to providing lifesaving and nutrition assistance to impacted communities," stated C.D. Glin, Vice President, PepsiCo Foundation.

"In view of the devastating floods, PepsiCo Pakistan and its employees together with the PepsiCo Foundation are starting a food distribution drive across impacted districts in Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces.

Through the 'Millions of Meals' program, we will further our relief efforts and deliver emergency food assistance in partnership with trusted food distribution partners, much in the same way as we did during the pandemic to make meals available to communities impacted by the outbreak. Pakistan is a resilient nation, and we are committed to helping our people cope with this unfortunate disaster," explained Furqan Ahmed Syed, CEO PepsiCo Pakistan and Afghanistan business Unit.

To further the impact and reach of the 'Millions of Meals' program, PepsiCo Pakistan is implementing an Employee Matched-Giving Program to galvanize additional support whereby any charitable contributions from the employees will be matched by the company and directed towards flood relief and meals provisions through the company's food distribution partners.