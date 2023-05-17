PepsiCo, WWF construct ground water recharge wells to replenish aquifer for Hattar community

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :PepsiCo Pakistan has successfully completed an inclusive Water Replenishment Project for community access to clean water in partnership with WWF - Pakistan in Hattar, district Haripur.

Under this multi-stakeholder project, the company has constructed four groundwater recharge wells with the University of Haripur and the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Taxila, a press release on Wednesday said.

The project's total recharging capacity is 8,400 m3 and it galvanizes PepsiCo Pakistan's goal to empower communities with replenishment and sustainable use of water resources.

The project comes under the PepsiCo Positive (pep+) sustainability agenda of PepsiCo Pakistan, which includes water conservation and doing good for people and the planet.

This knowledge exchange initiative provides a robust mechanism and roadmap to empower the students at the University of Haripur and UET Taxila so they can continue working on sustainable water use solutions for their community.

The students have actively taken part in the implementation phase of the project with experts from WWF - Pakistan. It has also brought the community at large together as beneficiaries since it will supply access to clean and safe water to community members.

Speaking at the occasion, PepsiCo vice president Yaser Ghani said, "This project is more than just a milestone. It is a testament to our commitment to sustainability and we could not have accomplished it without the support of our partners and stakeholders who are united for tangible change and community uplift." Yaser Ghani also engaged with university students, inspiring and igniting their passion for water conservation. He encouraged them to embark on innovative projects aimed at saving water and achieving sustainability goals.

Global Concentrate Solutions (PGCS) Prof. Dr. Muhammad Inayatullah Khan Babar said by replenishing groundwater, we are helping to ensure a sustainable supply of water for years to come.

This project is not just about saving water; it's about creating a better future for all of us. We are excited about the possibilities of this project and the impact it will have on the community, he continued.

UET Taxila Vice Chancellor and the Head of the Environmental Engineering Department of UET Taxila came together with the faculty members, PGCS Hattar management, WWF team and the students to celebrate this achievement for reviving the local aquifer for the entire community.