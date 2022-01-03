UrduPoint.com

Per Acre Cotton Production Increased By 21% In Punjab: Minister

January 03, 2022

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Agriculture Hussain Jehanian said that per acre cotton production increased by 21 % in Punjab province .

In a statement issued here Monday, the minister observed that Punjab government pro agriculture policies and hard work of the farmers were two main reasons behind increase in per acre production of cotton.

During the ongoing season, the average cotton production remained 23.

9 maund per acre. The cotton crop was sown at 3.16 million acres in the province which was 17 % less area if compared to last year's sowing area.

The government launched pest control campaign which remained highly successful. Integrated Pests Management (IPM) model was introduced which helped in controlling pest pressure, said Minister. Gardezi added that Punjab Seed Council has also been directed to approve new varieties with fingerprint report and provide quality seeds to farmers.

