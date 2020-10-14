UrduPoint.com
Per Capita Water Availability Dips To 1,000 M3 Per Annum

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 03:30 PM

Per capita water availability dips to 1,000 m3 per annum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :The per capita water availability in the country has reduced to less than 1,000 m3 per annum per capita due to increasing population, which is the stage of water scarcity.

Official sources told that per capita in Pakistan in 1951 was 5,260 m3 per annum, which was constantly decreasing.

However, they said WAPDA has prepared a comprehensive plan to address the water scarcity issue by storing flood water during high flow season and utilize the same.

They said in last decade, WAPDA has completed Mangla Dam Raising (2.

88 MAF), Gomal Zam Dam (0.892 MAF), Satpara Dam (0.053 MAF) and Darawat Dam (0.089 MAF) to store water.

Similarly, Diamer Basha Dam (6.4 MAF), Mohmand Dam (0.676 MAF) and Nai Gaj Dam (0.16 MAF) were at implementation stage, the sources said.

They said WAPDA was also planning to construct Kurram Tangi Dam Stage-II (0.90 MAF), Chiniot Dam (0.85 MAF), Shyok Dam (5.0 MAF), Akhori Dam (6.0 MAF), Dudhnial Dam (1.00 MAF), Skardu Dam (3.20 MAF)and Sindh Barrage (2.00 MAF) to cope with the issues of water shortagein the country.\395

