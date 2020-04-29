UrduPoint.com
Per Capital Water Availability Falls Below To 1000 Cubic Meter

Wed 29th April 2020 | 01:31 PM

Per capita water availability in Pakistan has reduced to less than 1,000 meter per annum per capita due to increasing population which was 5,260 cublic meter per annum in 1951

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Per capita water availability in Pakistan has reduced to less than 1,000 meter per annum per capita due to increasing population which was 5,260 cublic meter per annum in 1951.

Sources told APP here that it was the stage of water scarcity.

However they said that Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has prepared a comprehensive plan to address the water scarcity issue by storing flood water during high flow season and utilize the same during lean season.

In last decade, they said WAPDA had completed Mangla Dam Raising (2.88 MAF), Gomal Zam Dam (0.892 MAF), Satpara Dam (0.053 MAF) and Darawat Dam (0.089 MAF) to store water.

Similarly, physical work has also been started on Mohmand Dam while it was expected that work would also be started on much awaited Diamer Basha Dam. The dam would help store 6.4 MAF besides generating 4500 MW cheap hydel electricity.

