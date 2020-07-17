UrduPoint.com
Per Day Gas Supply Stands At 3.4 BCF Against Demand Of 6.1 BCF: Senate Told

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 06:25 PM

Minister for Petroleum Division Omar Ayub Khan on Friday apprised the Senate that at present, the per day supply of gas stood at 3.4 billion cubic feet (BCF) against the demand of approximately 6.1 billion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Petroleum Division Omar Ayub Khan on Friday apprised the Senate that at present, the per day supply of gas stood at 3.4 billion cubic feet (BCF) against the demand of approximately 6.1 billion.

Responding to various questions during Question Hour, the minister said the government was taking various steps to bridge the gap between demand and supply of gas.

The steps including exploration of indigenous gas sources through allocation of new blocks and LNG imports.

To another question, the minister said petroleum prices fell in international market due to COVID-19 pandemic from February 2020 which had been increasing from June 2020.

Accordingly the Government had reduced the prices of petroleum products for providing relief to the public .

He said prices of petroleum products were lowest in Pakistan as compared to other countries of the region. He said that the past government had imposed 74 per cent General Sales Tax (GST) on petroleum products but currently only 17 per cent GST was being charged.

To a separate question, the minister said there was no proposal under consideration by Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) for the regularization of services of part time meter readers (PTMRs).

SNGPL engaged the services of PTMRs on a Piece Rate basis, at a cost of Rs. 5/- per meter, in order to undertake meter readings of a specified area, on an as and when required basis, he added.

He said the procedure for career employment in SNGPL was well defined, whereby the Company advertises its staffing requirement in the National Press and follows a merit based recruitment process.

The services of PTMRs were engaged from time to time in order to meet the operational requirements of the Company and the services of such part time employees could be regularized as per the Company's policy, he said.

However, these individuals could apply for career term employment when / if the Company advertised its staffing requirements in the National dailies, commensurate with their age, qualification and experience.

To another query, Omar Ayub said the total number of wells drilled during period 2013 to 2018 were 561.

He said out of these, 269 were exploratory wells and 292 were appraisal/development wells while the total number of exploratory wells drilled were 269 drilled during the said period.Out of these, 142 wells resulted in Oil and/or Gas discoveries, he added.

