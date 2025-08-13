Open Menu

PERA Conducts Anti-Encroachment Operation In Gujrat

Faizan Hashmi Published August 13, 2025

PERA conducts Anti-Encroachment operation in Gujrat

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority (PERA) Gujrat on Wednesday carried out an Anti-encroachment operation on Bhimber Road under the supervision of Sub-Divisional Enforcement Officer Ayesha Gondal.

During the operation,moveable encroachments were removed and the public was informed about the authority’s role in preventing illegal occupations.

The campaign aimed to ensure smooth traffic flow and maintain public spaces.

