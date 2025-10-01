Open Menu

PERA Force Activated In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 01, 2025 | 05:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority (PERA) force has been activated formally in Faisalabad to curb profiteering and resolve public issues in line with Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s public service mission.

In this connection, a command parade ceremony was also organised in DC Office where PERA force contingent presented a salute to Deputy Commissioner/Chairman PERA Force Captain (retd) Nadeem Nisar while additional deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners and officers of the newly formed force were also present.

DC Nadeem Nisar said establishment of PERA force was a revolutionary step to address public grievances and ensure speedy justice.

