PERA force conducts flag march, announces crackdown on inflation, hoarding, encroachments

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority (PERA) force conducted a flag march in Dera Ghazi Khan as part of a city-wide awareness and enforcement campaign.

The event was led by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Usman Khalid, with the participation of Sub-Divisional Enforcement Officer Qalb Hussain, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Usman Bukhari, Assistant Commissioners Taimoor Usman and Nazar Hussain Korai, along with other senior officials.

Speaking to the media, DC Usman Khalid emphasized that the objective of the PARA force was not to create difficulties for the public, but to ease them. He announced that the force will launch a strict operation against inflation, hoarding, and illegal encroachments.

“The PARA force is being empowered through legislation that will authorize immediate legal actions, including heavy fines, imprisonment, and summary trials, based on the nature of the violation,” he added.

According to the DC, enforcement stations for the PERA force have already been established, and 52 police constables have been deputed to the authority. Training of investigation officers and other staff was underway, and the fully operational force is expected to be deployed by September.

A PERA Board has also been constituted to oversee operations, chaired by the Deputy Commissioner while the DPO and other senior officials will be the board members.

Additionally, an awareness campaign has been launched in local markets starting today. The campaign aimed to aware shopkeepers and citizens about PERA’s rules, penalties, and enforcement procedures. Authorities have given a one-week period for compliance, after which strict action will be taken without exceptions.