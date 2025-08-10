- Home
- Pakistan
- PERA force conducts flag march, announces crackdown on inflation, hoarding, encroachments
PERA Force Conducts Flag March, Announces Crackdown On Inflation, Hoarding, Encroachments
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 10, 2025 | 04:10 PM
DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority (PERA) force conducted a flag march in Dera Ghazi Khan as part of a city-wide awareness and enforcement campaign.
The event was led by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Usman Khalid, with the participation of Sub-Divisional Enforcement Officer Qalb Hussain, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Usman Bukhari, Assistant Commissioners Taimoor Usman and Nazar Hussain Korai, along with other senior officials.
Speaking to the media, DC Usman Khalid emphasized that the objective of the PARA force was not to create difficulties for the public, but to ease them. He announced that the force will launch a strict operation against inflation, hoarding, and illegal encroachments.
“The PARA force is being empowered through legislation that will authorize immediate legal actions, including heavy fines, imprisonment, and summary trials, based on the nature of the violation,” he added.
According to the DC, enforcement stations for the PERA force have already been established, and 52 police constables have been deputed to the authority. Training of investigation officers and other staff was underway, and the fully operational force is expected to be deployed by September.
A PERA Board has also been constituted to oversee operations, chaired by the Deputy Commissioner while the DPO and other senior officials will be the board members.
Additionally, an awareness campaign has been launched in local markets starting today. The campaign aimed to aware shopkeepers and citizens about PERA’s rules, penalties, and enforcement procedures. Authorities have given a one-week period for compliance, after which strict action will be taken without exceptions.
Recent Stories
214 UAE aid trucks carrying 4,565 tonnes entered Gaza Strip so far as part of 'O ..
Alia Abdulsalam: First Emirati woman to compete in Formula 4 Powerboat World Cha ..
Dubai’s AI Accelerator calls on tech innovators to engineer future of governme ..
Dubai Land Department records over 4,000 new real estate activities in H1 2025
GCC-Stat: 100% of households in GCC countries have access to safe drinking water ..
Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of 35 new judges at Dubai ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on Independence Day
Irregular crossings into EU down 18% in first 7 months of 2025
South Korea:17 units above division level disbanded or integrated
Alaska summit: Ukraine's European allies say peace talks must include Kyiv
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Session held to increase mango cultivation4 minutes ago
-
PFA seizes 320kg tainted spices in Multan4 minutes ago
-
PERA force conducts flag march, announces crackdown on inflation, hoarding, encroachments4 minutes ago
-
Four clinics sealed14 minutes ago
-
PHA gears up to celebrate Independence day, Marka-e-Haq with full zeal14 minutes ago
-
LGH secures top position in infection control among Punjab’s teaching hospitals14 minutes ago
-
Grand Marka-e-Haq Independence Day event held at DHO Jamshoro24 minutes ago
-
Pakistan shines with 2 Gold, 2 Silver medals at Hero Open Malaysia International Taekwondo Champions ..24 minutes ago
-
JKNF pays homage to Shaheed Sheikh Abdul Aziz on his martyrdom anniversary24 minutes ago
-
Youth urged to serve humanity, value time: Barrister Saif at Haripur summit34 minutes ago
-
PFA discards over 10 tonne expired biscuits, other items44 minutes ago
-
ICT Police arrest five members of robbery, theft gang54 minutes ago