PERA force officially launched in Multan district

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) The Public Enforcement and Regulatory Authority (PERA) force was formally launched and made fully operational in district Multan on Wednesday.

The inaugural ceremony, held at the PERA Force Headquarters, featured a disciplined parade and national anthem presentation. Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Kareem Khan and Deputy Commissioner Wasim Hamid Sindhu inspected the parade and received a salute from the PERA contingents.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Saif, and SDEOs Farukh Ullah Baloch and Muhammad Afzal also attended the ceremony.

Speaking at the occasion, Commissioner Aamir Kareem Khan stated that the formation of the PERA Force was a significant initiative by the Chief Minister aimed at providing immediate relief to the public. He emphasized that the force must come up to the expectations of the people by delivering visible results.

Trust between government officers and the public was key to success,” the Commissioner said. Strong foundations laid in the early days will ensure the long-term effectiveness of the department.

He further added that the PERA Force has been granted extensive powers to act against inflation, illegal encroachments, and land mafia, and directed all officers to perform their duties with transparency and merit.

Deputy Commissioner Wasim Hamid Sindhu informed that over 90 PERA sergeants and personnel have been deployed across the district.

He assured that the district administration would extend full operational support to the PERA teams on field operation.

Performance was the most important factor in earning public trust,” said DC.