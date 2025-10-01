Open Menu

PERA Force Officially Launched In Multan District

Sumaira FH Published October 01, 2025 | 08:51 PM

PERA force officially launched in Multan district

The Public Enforcement and Regulatory Authority (PERA) force was formally launched and made fully operational in district Multan on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) The Public Enforcement and Regulatory Authority (PERA) force was formally launched and made fully operational in district Multan on Wednesday.

The inaugural ceremony, held at the PERA Force Headquarters, featured a disciplined parade and national anthem presentation. Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Kareem Khan and Deputy Commissioner Wasim Hamid Sindhu inspected the parade and received a salute from the PERA contingents.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Saif, and SDEOs Farukh Ullah Baloch and Muhammad Afzal also attended the ceremony.

Speaking at the occasion, Commissioner Aamir Kareem Khan stated that the formation of the PERA Force was a significant initiative by the Chief Minister aimed at providing immediate relief to the public. He emphasized that the force must come up to the expectations of the people by delivering visible results.

Trust between government officers and the public was key to success,” the Commissioner said. Strong foundations laid in the early days will ensure the long-term effectiveness of the department.

He further added that the PERA Force has been granted extensive powers to act against inflation, illegal encroachments, and land mafia, and directed all officers to perform their duties with transparency and merit.

Deputy Commissioner Wasim Hamid Sindhu informed that over 90 PERA sergeants and personnel have been deployed across the district.

He assured that the district administration would extend full operational support to the PERA teams on field operation.

Performance was the most important factor in earning public trust,” said DC.

Recent Stories

PFA discards over 230kg unsafe snacks, 50 kg packi ..

PFA discards over 230kg unsafe snacks, 50 kg packing material, other items in Bu ..

35 seconds ago
 CM felicitates China on 76th National Day

CM felicitates China on 76th National Day

37 seconds ago
 NITB, LJCP joined hands to digitally transforms ju ..

NITB, LJCP joined hands to digitally transforms judiciary

3 minutes ago
 Man kills brother, son in Rawat

Man kills brother, son in Rawat

39 seconds ago
 FCCI achieves landmark successes; new leadership v ..

FCCI achieves landmark successes; new leadership vows to continue momentum with ..

41 seconds ago
 Pakistan outplays New Zealand in ATF Team C'ships

Pakistan outplays New Zealand in ATF Team C'ships

3 minutes ago
CPI increased 5.6% YoY basis in September

CPI increased 5.6% YoY basis in September

43 seconds ago
 Rana Tanveer stresses cooperative farming as key t ..

Rana Tanveer stresses cooperative farming as key to agricultural transformation

5 minutes ago
 UAE condemns terrorist attack in Pakistan

UAE condemns terrorist attack in Pakistan

47 minutes ago
 WETEX 2025 promotes competitiveness of eco-friendl ..

WETEX 2025 promotes competitiveness of eco-friendly vehicles

47 minutes ago
 DIP Angola signs first tenant to open manufacturin ..

DIP Angola signs first tenant to open manufacturing unit

47 minutes ago
 New FCCI office-bearers assume charge

New FCCI office-bearers assume charge

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan