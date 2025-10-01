PERA Force Officially Launched In Multan District
Sumaira FH Published October 01, 2025 | 08:51 PM
The Public Enforcement and Regulatory Authority (PERA) force was formally launched and made fully operational in district Multan on Wednesday
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) The Public Enforcement and Regulatory Authority (PERA) force was formally launched and made fully operational in district Multan on Wednesday.
The inaugural ceremony, held at the PERA Force Headquarters, featured a disciplined parade and national anthem presentation. Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Kareem Khan and Deputy Commissioner Wasim Hamid Sindhu inspected the parade and received a salute from the PERA contingents.
Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Saif, and SDEOs Farukh Ullah Baloch and Muhammad Afzal also attended the ceremony.
Speaking at the occasion, Commissioner Aamir Kareem Khan stated that the formation of the PERA Force was a significant initiative by the Chief Minister aimed at providing immediate relief to the public. He emphasized that the force must come up to the expectations of the people by delivering visible results.
Trust between government officers and the public was key to success,” the Commissioner said. Strong foundations laid in the early days will ensure the long-term effectiveness of the department.
He further added that the PERA Force has been granted extensive powers to act against inflation, illegal encroachments, and land mafia, and directed all officers to perform their duties with transparency and merit.
Deputy Commissioner Wasim Hamid Sindhu informed that over 90 PERA sergeants and personnel have been deployed across the district.
He assured that the district administration would extend full operational support to the PERA teams on field operation.
Performance was the most important factor in earning public trust,” said DC.
Recent Stories
PFA discards over 230kg unsafe snacks, 50 kg packing material, other items in Bu ..
CM felicitates China on 76th National Day
NITB, LJCP joined hands to digitally transforms judiciary
Man kills brother, son in Rawat
FCCI achieves landmark successes; new leadership vows to continue momentum with ..
Pakistan outplays New Zealand in ATF Team C'ships
CPI increased 5.6% YoY basis in September
Rana Tanveer stresses cooperative farming as key to agricultural transformation
UAE condemns terrorist attack in Pakistan
WETEX 2025 promotes competitiveness of eco-friendly vehicles
DIP Angola signs first tenant to open manufacturing unit
New FCCI office-bearers assume charge
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PFA discards over 230kg unsafe snacks, 50 kg packing material, other items in Burewala35 seconds ago
-
CM felicitates China on 76th National Day37 seconds ago
-
NITB, LJCP joined hands to digitally transforms judiciary3 minutes ago
-
Man kills brother, son in Rawat39 seconds ago
-
Gishkaur Dam project poised to transform Makran’s socio-economic landscape5 minutes ago
-
SCCI hosts seminar on effective use of pesticides for paddy crop5 minutes ago
-
CM’s aide hands over plot letters to families of police martyrs5 minutes ago
-
SUPARCO announces nationwide celebrations of World Space Week 202515 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to honour position-holding students15 minutes ago
-
DC reviews joint survey teams’ performance15 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding construction of M-6 Motorway15 minutes ago
-
Community policing through sports key to social harmony: DIG Tariq15 minutes ago