PERA Force, Police Jointly Conduct Flag March In Lodhran

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2025 | 08:00 PM

PERA force, police jointly conduct flag march in Lodhran

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) The newly deployed Punjab Enforcement Regulatory Authority (PERA) force conducted its first flag march in Lodhran on Thursday, in collaboration with the local police.

The flag march was jointly led by District Police Officer (DPO) Capt (R) Ali Bin Tariq and Deputy Commissioner Lubna Nazir. The flag march commenced from the Deputy Commissioner's office and passed through various key areas of the city before culminating back at the DC Office.

According to the police spokesperson, the Primary objective of the flag march was to demonstrate the presence of PERA Force in the city.

DPO Captain (R) Ali Bin Tariq stated that the PERA force would take strict action against illegal encroachments, hoarders, and those responsible for artificial inflation. "We are fully aware of the public’s hardships, and the force would provide relief to citizens."

Deputy Commissioner Lubna Nazir emphasized the importance of the force’s deployment, stating, “The presence of PARA Force is a guarantee of public trust and safety." She said that the hoarding, illegal profiteering and land grabbing would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

