PERA Force Recovers 27,000 Maunds Wheat From Hoarders

Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2025 | 04:00 PM

PERA force recovers 27,000 maunds wheat from hoarders

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Usman Tahir Jappa, Punjab Enforcement & Regulatory Authority (PERA) Force Muzaffargarh on Saturday carried out a grand operation in Basti Jhugi Wala,Tehsil Jatoi, against wheat hoarders and recovered 27,000 maunds wheat.

According to a spokesperson,DC Usman Tahir Jappa along with PERA force conducted a crackdown against the hoarders of wheat in order to prevent artificial price hike and to discourage hoarding of basic commodities.

During the raid,officials recovered 16,000 maunds of wheat from a warehouse situated at Basti Jhugi Wala and 11,000 maunds of wheat was seized from eight shops and a godown in another site.

The team also sealed both warehouses and the eight shops in presence of the Tehsil Jatoi food Control Officer.

In a separate drive,PERA Force conducted inspections at local hotels to check the price and weight of bread. Several violations were found where bread was being sold at higher prices and with reduced weight compared to official rates. Action was taken against violators and five hotel owners were fined for overcharging and underweight bread.

Speaking on the occasion,SDEO PERA Force,Hafiz Khurshid Ahmed Malik said that the force was committed to the welfare of the people.

He reaffirmed that strict action against hoarders and profiteers would continue without compromise.

