PERA launches operation against encroachments in Chiniot

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The Punjab Enforcement Regulatory Authority (PERA) has initiated a new operation in Chiniot district, following the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the local correspondent of APP reported this from Chiniot on Thursday.

According to the details, the operation, which began on Sargodha Road, aims to clear encroachments and ensure compliance with regulations.

The PERA force, accompanied by Municipal Committee machinery, actively worked to remove encroachments, demolishing sheds outside shops and seizing goods lying outside premises.

SDEO PERA Muhammad Afzal and Assistant Commissioner Chiniot Ashfaq Rasool supervised the operation, ensuring its smooth execution.

AC Chiniot Ashfaq Rasool assured that the district administration and municipal committees will provide full support to the PERA force in their efforts to enforce regulations and maintain law and order.

