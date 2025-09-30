PERA recovers wheat stocks, state land worth Rs 54.5m in south Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) The Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority (PERA) retrieved state land worth Rs 54.5 million from land grabbers in Khanewal and seized thousands of tons of hoarded wheat during large-scale operations across South Punjab.

Chairing a review meeting on PERA’s performance and future strategy, Commissioner Aamir Kareem Khan directed the force to intensify field patrolling, curb profiteering, and launch timely actions against encroachments. He said PERA offices were being established at both district and tehsil levels on the directions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to ensure effective regulation.

Deputy Commissioner Khanewal Dr. Salma informed the meeting that five kanal and 16 marla state land had been retrieved from illegal occupation in Khanewal. She said 166 raids were conducted, leading to the seizure of 8,928 metric tons of hoarded wheat.

Deputy Commissioner Lodhran reported that PERA teams remained active and imposed fines amounting to Rs 218,000 for violations. In Vehari, 7,335 metric tons of wheat was confiscated during raids and 27 warehouses were sealed. Joint operations in Khanewal and Vehari also yielded significant successes against hoarders.

In Multan, Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu said fines of Rs 238,000 were imposed in the City area and Rs 597,500 in the Sadar subdivision against profiteers and violators.

Deputy commissioners of all participating districts presented detailed briefings on PERA’s activities, including enforcement measures, recovery operations, and the construction of new PERA offices in Kabirwala, Khanewal, and Mian Channu. Commissioner Khan emphasized that the authority must play a fully active role in protecting public interest and ensuring market discipline.