Percentage of mental sufferers is worst in IIOJK: Expert

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Prominent consultant Psychiatrist of Pakistan, Dr. Majid Ali Abidi said that the percentage of mental sufferers in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) was around 66 percent in the pre-curfew situation which now might have touched 80 to 85 percent after imposition of prolong curfew, which is worst in the Globe.

Talking to APP, the Consultant Psychiatrist, Dr. Majid Ali Abidi said that a study carried out in 2017 revealed that more than 50 percent population of IIOJK had been suffering from some type of mental health disorders.

Later, another research unearthed a 66 percent ratio of mental health sufferers in the IIOJK's population, he said, added, the 66 percent ratio was recorded in a pre-curfew situation and it is anticipated the percentage of mental health sufferers has touched a figure of 80 to 85 percent after imposition of prolong curfew and repeated extension in the curfew.

He said that the last three generations in IIOJK suffer from mental stress since their childhood because of denial of the fundamental human rights to live according to their own freewill, which is, he termed as the real cause of a drastic rise in mental illnesses in the population of IIOJK.

Quoting World Health Organization - WHO's data about the standard of mental health, he pointed out that over 25 percent population of settled and peaceful areas faces stress or tension-related health issues. Over 10 of 25 percent of the affected people found to be the victims of serious mental health disorders, he noted.

Quoting another study, Dr. Majid Ali, who is also Director of the Brain Clinic, said 40 to 50 qualified psychiatrists are available for the entire population of IIOJK, which is extremely insufficient. These 40 to 50 qualified psychiatrists are serving only in urban areas, contrary to the fact that, the prevalence of mental illnesses is more worrisome in rural areas, he added.

He said that the percentage of mental health problems in the people of IIOJK has increased manifold due to serious violation of human rights and termination of the internet, education, medical, and other facilities as well as oppression by Indian Armed Forces.

He said that the Kashmir dispute is around 70 years old. The United Nation had passed many resolutions to settle the crisis but not a single commitment has yet been fulfilled, he added.

He said that 70 years means, two to three generations of the people of IIOJK had been plunged into the tragic situation due to Kashmir turmoil. The people of IIOJK are confused and in anxiety, because they do not know when they will get freedom and get rid of the tyranny by Indian Armed Forces, he said.

He said that they do not know when the United Nations and other nations will help them to allow freely exercise their justified right of franchise.

Every child is born in IIOJK with mental stress because he or she is not being given the fundamental right to live freely, he added.

He recalled that Indian had sent over 600,000 troops to IIOJK around 20 years ago which carried out killings, inhumane torture, kidnapping, and other serious violations of human rights. The children who found themselves in-between the brutal armed forces, it will certainly affect their mental health, he said.

He said that the oppression by Indian Armed forces on innocent people of IIOJK will re-energize their Freedom Movement and Kashmir will soon become part of Pakistan.

He said that the prevalence of mental illnesses like depression, anxiety disorder, and post-traumatic stress disorders are common in IIOJK and these problems require proper treatment. When the innocent people are not being given access to treat the common health issues like fever and flu, then how they think to pay attention to their mental health problems, he noted.

President Pakistan Psychiatric Society, Prof. Dr. Iqbal Afridi told APP that serious mental health illnesses have emerged in the people of IIOJK due to curfew and oppression by Indian Armed Forces.

He observed that people always suffer from mental stress due to suppression of their human rights and in such type of situation the people also complain about the poor response of other nations.

He said that the disturbance in the sleep cycle, eating habits, and other routine life activities also result in acute stress disorder which badly affects the overall health.

He said that post-traumatic disorder is also a common mental health problem among the people of conflict zones which turn people rebellious because they felt neglected and same is the case with the people of IIOJK.