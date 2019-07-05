Perception of Pakistan changing for better: US diplomat

Economic Unit Chief of the U.S. Consulate General in Karachi, Chad Miner, said perception of Pakistan is changing for better and American companies and investors are looking forward to this country

He expressed these views, while speaking at a meeting with office-bearers and members of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), said a KATI statement on Friday.

US official said Karachi is a lively city and perception of Pakistan was changing globally for better. Prime Minister Imran Khan had pledged many positive measures to counter extremism and money-laundering in Pakistan and showed firm intention to bring reforms in the economic system of the country. Pakistan was also playing an important role in peace process in Afghanistan.

He noted that positive results of these measures were expected and that is the reason American companies and investors had started looking forward to opportunities in Pakistan.

KATI President Danish Khan said that U.S. was the largest trade partner of Pakistan.

"We look forward to expand this relation for the mutual interest of both the countries." He said that to enhance the access of Pakistani products to U.S. markets there was need for more facilitation.

He urged for relaxation in tariffs on Pakistani products.

KATI President Danish Khan, Senior Vice President Faraz-ur-Rehman, Vice President Maheen Salman, Head of KATI's standing committee on diplomatic affairs Masood Naqi, other senior leaders of KATi Farukh Mazhar, S.M. Yahya, Tariq Malik, Umer Rehan and others also spoke.