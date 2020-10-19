Performance audit of model police stations to be conducted

Islamabad Police have decided to conduct performance audit of model police stations established in the city and to equip more police station on modern lines

According to the police source on Monday, it has been decided to constitute teams to have audit of performance of the seven model police stations and teams' officials would visit in plain clothes with citizens along with their complaints and review the mechanism to address their issues.

The facilities being provided at these police stations would also be reviewed and it would be assessed whether these facilities are being used appropriately or not.

The police source said this decision has been made to monitor and improve performance of seven model police stations. It has been also decided to make working environment of reporting rooms of remaining 15 police stations at par with model police stations.

The source said a mechanism would be devised for citizens' feedback about model policing environment of police stations.

In addition, he said all existing and future model police stations should have one vacancy of technological officer who should be well-versed in latest technological relating to policing functions.

Moreover, he said it has been decided to follow paper free culture and focus on e-policing besides computerizing police records of all police stations on daily basis.

He said 80 percent work at CPO has been made paper free while online registration of First Information Reports would be also ensured in near future.

The source said Islamabad police have accelerated its efforts for establishing a new police station in I-16 Markaz for which an amount of Rs15 million was also allocated in the ongoing fiscal year (2020-21).

After a massive growth in population, development and resurgence of new housing societies over the years, the Islamabad police is also considering to redefine the jurisdictions of many police stations of the city to overcome crime, the source maintained. Islamabad has been divided into four police circles including City, Rural, Industrial Area and Saddar Circles while jurisdictions of existing circle and police stations would be redefined after setting up of new police station.

