Performance Audit Wing trains over 400 auditors from Supreme Audit Institutions across world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :The Performance Audit Wing (PAW) of the Department of Auditor General of Pakistan has trained 400 auditors from Supreme Audit Institutions of various countries.

The wing is also currently hosting its 35th International Intensive Training Programme (ITP) from February 17 to March 6 in Lahore.

The PAW has conducted a total of 103 intensive training programmes, of which 35 have been attended by international and local participants. The current international ITP is hosting 10 foreign participants from Libya, Nepal, Turkey, Botswana, and Oman, says a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The department of the Auditor General of Pakistan is the premier supreme audit institution that conducts local and international training programmes in performance auditing through its Performance Audit Wing, which was established in 1981.

The DAGP has distinguished itself amongst the international fraternity of audit institutions by training over four hundred auditors from SAIs across the world in internationally recognised performance auditing techniques.

In addition to conducting training programmes in Pakistan and abroad, PAW has successfully conducted various national and international seminars and workshops.

In his congratulatory note to PAW, Auditor General of Pakistan recognised the importance of performance audit as a distinct practice that requires the auditor to move beyond traditional auditing techniques.

He encouraged PAW to take a leading role in imparting specialised performance auditing skills to local and international auditors and stressed on the modernisation of auditing techniques to keep pace with progressive governance.

The three-week training programme is designed to provide practical performance auditing skills through class exercises, case studies, and statistical tools and techniques. It focuses on training participants in important performance auditing concepts and methodologies. Sightseeing and shopping excursions in Lahore and Islamabad have also been planned as part of the programme in order to give foreign participants an opportunity to experience the vibrant culture and warm hospitality of Pakistan.