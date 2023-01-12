UrduPoint.com

Performance Of 13 Price Control Magistrates Found Poor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2023 | 09:28 PM

Performance of 13 price control magistrates found poor

Performance of 13 price control magistrates of tehsil city was found poor, and Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Waqas Safdar Sikandri requested the Faisalabad deputy commissioner to issue them show-cause notices

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Performance of 13 price control magistrates of tehsil city was found poor, and Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Waqas Safdar Sikandri requested the Faisalabad deputy commissioner to issue them show-cause notices.

A spokesman for the administration said here on Thursday that DC Imran Hamid Sheikh had issued special direction for price control magistrates to conduct regular checking and uploading the data on Qeemat App, but a number of magistrates did not take the direction seriously.

�Among these magistrates included DO Water WASA Shahbaz Latif, Community Development Officer Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) Irfan Riasat, District sports Officer Sajida Latif, Chief Officer District Council Ghulam Dastgir, Director Operation WASA Muhammad Ejaz Latif, Population Welfare Officer Kashif Habib, AD Agriculture Extension Dr Khalid Iqbal, Tehsildar City Rana Sajid, DD Agriculture Extension Khalid Mehmood, Niab Tehsildar City Saeed Ahmad, AD WASA Muhammad Izhar-ul-Haq, Deputy Chief Officer Metropolitan Corporation Faisalabad (MCF) Amjad Ali and Director WASA Kamran Raza.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Sports Poor Water Population Welfare Agriculture Price Amjad Ali

Recent Stories

PM, UAE Vice President discuss bilateral ties

PM, UAE Vice President discuss bilateral ties

18 minutes ago
 DUPHAT 2023 concludes with commercial deals worth ..

DUPHAT 2023 concludes with commercial deals worth over AED6.12 billion

30 minutes ago
 Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police receives 3rd ..

Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police receives 3rd place winning team

30 minutes ago
 China Welcomes Papua New Guinea's Decision to Clos ..

China Welcomes Papua New Guinea's Decision to Close Trade Office in Taiwan - Min ..

14 minutes ago
 Number of Democrats Who Identify as 'Liberal' Reac ..

Number of Democrats Who Identify as 'Liberal' Reaches Record High - Poll

14 minutes ago
 Expenditures needed to be reduced to cope with fin ..

Expenditures needed to be reduced to cope with financial difficulties: CJP

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.