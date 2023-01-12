Performance of 13 price control magistrates found poor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Performance of 13 price control magistrates of tehsil city was found poor, and Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Waqas Safdar Sikandri requested the Faisalabad deputy commissioner to issue them show-cause notices.

A spokesman for the administration said here on Thursday that DC Imran Hamid Sheikh had issued special direction for price control magistrates to conduct regular checking and uploading the data on Qeemat App, but a number of magistrates did not take the direction seriously.

Among these magistrates included DO Water WASA Shahbaz Latif, Community Development Officer Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) Irfan Riasat, District sports Officer Sajida Latif, Chief Officer District Council Ghulam Dastgir, Director Operation WASA Muhammad Ejaz Latif, Population Welfare Officer Kashif Habib, AD Agriculture Extension Dr Khalid Iqbal, Tehsildar City Rana Sajid, DD Agriculture Extension Khalid Mehmood, Niab Tehsildar City Saeed Ahmad, AD WASA Muhammad Izhar-ul-Haq, Deputy Chief Officer Metropolitan Corporation Faisalabad (MCF) Amjad Ali and Director WASA Kamran Raza.