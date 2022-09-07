UrduPoint.com

Performance Of All Govt Departments Being Monitored: Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published September 07, 2022 | 10:15 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Revenue, Nawabzada Mansoor Ahmed Khan said that all provincial government departments were working with firm commitment under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhary Pervez Elahi.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation led by PTI's district information secretary Malik Sabir Hussain Aarbi.

He further said that the performance of all public departments was being monitored and in this regard revenue officials have also been given task to dispose off pending cases immediately.

He said that the employees of all land record centers have been instructed to treat people politely and manage provision of cold drinking water for them.

All the revenue officials have been bound to register the complaints of the citizens in the land record centers and submit report to the minister office, he concluded.

