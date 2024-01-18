Open Menu

Performance Of Business Centre Reviewed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Performance of business centre reviewed

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain has said performance of the business

facilitation center is being monitored directly by the chief minister and the chief secretary.

Since January 13, the centre had received a total of 10 applications for NOCs and licenses

from various departments out of which seven applications had been disposed of.

He stated this on Thursday while addressing a meeting of the team members of the

business facilitation center.

Deputy Secretary Industries Abubakar Zubair, Director Special Project Unit Abubakar

Salman, Representative Punjab Information Technology board Saheeb Abbas, Additional

Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Muzaffar Mukhtar and officials of various

departments were also present.

The deputy commissioner said the phone number, address and website https://bfc.punjab.gov.pk

of the center should be displayed in a prominent place and pending cases should

also be resolved soon.

