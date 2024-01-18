Performance Of Business Centre Reviewed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2024 | 02:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain has said performance of the business
facilitation center is being monitored directly by the chief minister and the chief secretary.
Since January 13, the centre had received a total of 10 applications for NOCs and licenses
from various departments out of which seven applications had been disposed of.
He stated this on Thursday while addressing a meeting of the team members of the
business facilitation center.
Deputy Secretary Industries Abubakar Zubair, Director Special Project Unit Abubakar
Salman, Representative Punjab Information Technology board Saheeb Abbas, Additional
Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Muzaffar Mukhtar and officials of various
departments were also present.
The deputy commissioner said the phone number, address and website https://bfc.punjab.gov.pk
of the center should be displayed in a prominent place and pending cases should
also be resolved soon.
