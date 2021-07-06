UrduPoint.com
Performance Of Corona Vaccination Mobile Teams Reviewed

Performance of corona vaccination mobile teams reviewed

Deputy Commissioner Syed Masood Noman accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Fazal Abbas visited on Tuesday different areas of Lalian and reviewed the performance of corona vaccination mobile teams

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Syed Masood Noman accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Fazal Abbas visited on Tuesday different areas of Lalian and reviewed the performance of corona vaccination mobile teams.

The DC inspected the working of mobile teams of Health Department in Mouza Mongli Thali, Tehsil Lalian.

He also met the local people and briefed them on the vaccination.

The DC said that health department teams were working in different areas on a daily basis to vaccinate the citizens against COVID-19.

More Stories From Pakistan

