UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Performance Of District Overseas Pakistanis Commissions Reviewed

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 42 seconds ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 07:54 PM

Performance of district Overseas Pakistanis Commissions reviewed

Additional Chief Secretary, who's also administrative secretary of Overseas Pakistanis Commission, Shaukat Ali, chaired a meeting to review performance of the District Overseas Pakistanis Committees of Sahiwal division at Civil Secretariat on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Additional Chief Secretary, who's also administrative secretary of Overseas Pakistanis Commission, Shaukat Ali, chaired a meeting to review performance of the District Overseas Pakistanis Committees of Sahiwal division at Civil Secretariat on Tuesday.

Vice Chairperson OPC Chaudhry Waseem Akhtar and Commissioner OPC Syed Javed Iqbal Bukhari briefed the chair in detail about the resolved, referred and pending complaints of Sahiwal division and overall performance and working mechanism of the commission.

Javed Iqbal also shared the ongoing proceedings and the latest statistics showing progress on the complaints. Out of 478 complaints, total number of complaints resolved in three districts i.

e. Sahiwal, Okara and Pakpattan was 287, with a resolved cases rate of 60%.

The additional chief secretary said that the work done by the commission was commendable and expeditious disposal of complaints of overseas Pakistanis by the commission was also satisfactory.

Overseas Pakistanis were backbone of the economy and early solution to their problems was among priorities of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Commissioner Sahiwal division, chairpersons DOPCs, deputy commissioners, district police officers of Sahiwal division and officers concerned attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Sahiwal Okara Progress Pakpattan Government

Recent Stories

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board removes 2249 tonnes wa ..

40 seconds ago

Chief Minister condoles death of Col (r) Muhammad ..

41 seconds ago

Russian court sentences 11 for Saint Petersburg bo ..

45 seconds ago

'I have questions': Russian high-jump star Lasitsk ..

47 seconds ago

Russia, Laos Begin Laros-2019 Tank Drills - Easter ..

7 minutes ago

Entire nation to fight war for Kashmir's freedom: ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.