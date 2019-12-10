Performance of district Overseas Pakistanis Commissions reviewed

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Additional Chief Secretary, who's also administrative secretary of Overseas Pakistanis Commission, Shaukat Ali, chaired a meeting to review performance of the District Overseas Pakistanis Committees of Sahiwal division at Civil Secretariat on Tuesday.

Vice Chairperson OPC Chaudhry Waseem Akhtar and Commissioner OPC Syed Javed Iqbal Bukhari briefed the chair in detail about the resolved, referred and pending complaints of Sahiwal division and overall performance and working mechanism of the commission.

Javed Iqbal also shared the ongoing proceedings and the latest statistics showing progress on the complaints. Out of 478 complaints, total number of complaints resolved in three districts i.

e. Sahiwal, Okara and Pakpattan was 287, with a resolved cases rate of 60%.

The additional chief secretary said that the work done by the commission was commendable and expeditious disposal of complaints of overseas Pakistanis by the commission was also satisfactory.

Overseas Pakistanis were backbone of the economy and early solution to their problems was among priorities of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Commissioner Sahiwal division, chairpersons DOPCs, deputy commissioners, district police officers of Sahiwal division and officers concerned attended the meeting.