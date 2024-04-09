Performance Of Electricity Theft Control Task Force Reviewed
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) A meeting of the Electricity Theft Control Task Force was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa in the committee room of his office.
The meeting reviewed the performance of the task force at the district level. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Sarwar, District Public Prosecutor Nadeem Iqbal Khakwani, Executive Engineer WAPDA Abdul Aziz, officials from the police department, revenue, and other relevant departments participated in the meeting.
The Deputy Commissioner directed initiatives to be taken to eliminate electricity theft.
He emphasized implementing effective measures to control electricity theft and technical line losses and taking concrete steps to block avenues for electricity theft. He said that the details of electricity theft and line losses at the feeder level should be provided. The Deputy Commissioner stated that FIRs should be lodged in case of electricity theft.
