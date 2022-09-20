UrduPoint.com

Performance Of Emergency Service Rescue 1122 Lakki Marwat Lauded

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2022 | 06:20 PM

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Emergency Officer of the district emergency Rescue service 1122 Zahir Mian on Tuesday paid a visit to Station 22 Lakki city and inspected arrangements for tackling emergencies.

During the visit, the emergency officer was briefed about matters pertaining to ongoing rescue activities and checked attendance of staff.

He also inspected the uniform of workers, the cleanliness condition of vehicles and its equipment used by the rescue service for coping with emergencies in the district.

He inquired about the medical-related facilities including medicines for tackling and directed the rescuers to remain alert round the clock for providing prompt services to people during emergency.

He expressed satisfaction over the performance of the station, adding staff of the service was efficiently tackling emergencies.

He said that district emergency service rescue 1122 was fully equipped with all equipment and was playing an effective role in saving lives of people by responding promptly during emergency situation.

