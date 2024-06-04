Performance Of Food Dept Remained Exemplary In 100 Days: Minister
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 04, 2024 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yaseen said that the Punjab Chief Minister has fulfilled the promise of providing affordable and quality food to the public and during the first 100 days of the provincial government, the performance of the Food Department remained exemplary.
He said this while addressing a seminar organized by the Pakistan Dairy Association in a local hotel on Tuesday. He said that that it was the most valuable relief for 130 million people in the first 100 days of the government and under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Punjab has taken a lead in significantly reducing the prices of food items.
Prices of flour, wheat, roti, naan, and semolina have decreased by up to 48% in the first 100 days, with the availability of affordable and quality flour, the issue of food affordability for the common man has been resolved, he added.
The minister said that historic relief had been provided on roti, naan, rusks, bread, and other bakery products while with special efforts of the government chicken prices had also been reduced maintaining the availability and quality.
There is immense potential for investment in Pakistan's dairy industry. To ensure the supply of pure milk, 150 food safety teams are daily checking the quality of milk, he said and made it clear that no one would be allowed to sell poison in the name of milk.
