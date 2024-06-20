Performance Of Four Educational Departments Reviewed
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) The 100-day performance of four educational departments was reviewed at a meeting of Chief Minister's Advisory Committee for Education here on Thursday.
The meeting was chaired by Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat. Senior
officers, including the secretaries of School Education, Higher Education, Special Education
and Non-Formal Education attended the meeting.
During the session, the education minister received a comprehensive briefing on the 100-day
performance of the four educational departments.
Expressing his satisfaction, the minister said that their performance aligns with the vision
Over the past three months, he said significant steps had been taken towards educational reforms.
For the first time, student council elections were held to foster leadership skills among students,
and a network of cheating mafias was dismantled, he said and added that the province recorded
a historic enrollment of over 1.
1 million students, a first in its 20-year history.
The education minister highlighted that new schools were being established at the divisional level
for transgender individuals and working children. He said the student health and meal programme
set to benefit more than 700,000 students.
Regarding the school meal programme, the education minister directed that a pilot project be launched
in Rajanpur in collaboration with the World food Programme and the programme to be expanded
across the province in phases.
Rana Sikandar Hayat said that technical courses were being introduced in more than 100 schools
to teach technology. He further announced the introduction of an e-transfer policy for the first time
in the history.
The meeting included a briefing on the progress of handing over schools to the private sector.
In this three-hour-long meeting, various recommendations were made for advancing educational
projects and initiatives.
