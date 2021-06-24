UrduPoint.com
Performance Of Health DHOs Health To Be Reviewed After Every 3 Month: Aziz Jamali

Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 09:36 PM

Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Care Balochistan, Aziz Ahmad Jamali on Thursday said performance of all District Health Officers (DHOs) would be reviewed after every three months to improve services of the health sector

All officers should take practical steps to improve their performance, otherwise notices would be given to those non-performing officers, he warned.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of district health officers and TB coordinators of Balochistan district.

Director General Health Dr. Ali Nasir Bugti, Provincial Head TB Program Dr.

Asif Shahwani, Provincial Head EPI Program Dr. Ishaq Panezai, Mercy Corps Head Dr. Saeedullah Jaffer and Dad Muhammad, TB District Coordinators (DTC), Dr. Sameen Gul and Dr. Bilal PP attended the meeting.

The performance of all DHOs and TB Coordinators of Balochistan District was reviewed in the meeting. Addressing the meeting, Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Care Balochistan Aziz Ahmad Jamali said performance of the health officers would be reviewed after every three months.

He advised all the officers to take practical steps to improve their performance.

