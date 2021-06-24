Performance of health DHOs health to be reviewed after every 3 month: Aziz Jamali

Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Care Balochistan, Aziz Ahmad Jamali on Thursday said performance of all District Health Officers (DHOs) would be reviewed after every three months to improve services of the health sector

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Care Balochistan, Aziz Ahmad Jamali on Thursday said performance of all District Health Officers (DHOs) would be reviewed after every three months to improve services of the health sector.

All officers should take practical steps to improve their performance, otherwise notices would be given to those non-performing officers, he warned.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of district health officers and TB coordinators of Balochistan district.

Director General Health Dr. Ali Nasir Bugti, Provincial Head TB Program Dr.

Asif Shahwani, Provincial Head EPI Program Dr. Ishaq Panezai, Mercy Corps Head Dr. Saeedullah Jaffer and Dad Muhammad, TB District Coordinators (DTC), Dr. Sameen Gul and Dr. Bilal PP attended the meeting.

He advised all the officers to take practical steps to improve their performance.