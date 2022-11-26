Performance of Lahore Parking Company reviewed

Provincial Minister for Local Government & Community Development Mian Mahmood-ul-Rashid has said the Lahore Parking Company (LPC) was being given a four-month deadline to improve its performance, otherwise, it could be closed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Local Government & Community Development Mian Mahmood-ul-Rashid has said the Lahore Parking Company (LPC) was being given a four-month deadline to improve its performance, otherwise, it could be closed.

He said this while addressing a meeting at the Civil Secretariat here on Saturday.

In the meeting, the performance of the LPC and its outsourcing issues were reviewed.

Mian Mahmood-ul-Rashid directed the concerned authorities that measures should be taken to increase revenue of the company.

Secretary Local Government Syed Mubasher Hussain said initially 10 parking sites would be outsourced, if experiment would become successful, more sites could be outsourced. He said the auction process should be made transparent in all respects so that the government getsmaximum revenue.

Commissioner Aamir Jan, Chairman of LPC Abid Mir, and other officers were also present.