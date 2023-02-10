Performance of livestock department evaluated in meeting

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar to review the performance of the Livestock Department.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar said that the production of meat and milk will be increased and livestock of Cholistan should be developed through modern techniques.

Livestock should be included in the industrial zone and the meat and milk processing industry will be promoted through proper planning.

He said that cattle holders in Cholistan should be exposed to new technology so that the productivity of livestock would be further improved.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar gave a detailed lecture on the latest trends and future prospects in the livestock industry.

Director Livestock Bahawalpur Division Syed Mohammad Sabtain briefed about the performance of the Livestock Department.

Additional Commissioner Faisal Atta Khan, Director Livestock Dr. Sohail Khan Sherwani, Assistant Director Headquarters Dr. Muhammad Yasin, Additional Director Livestock Bahawalnagar Dr. Rizwana Akram, Assistant Disease Investigation Officer and officers of other relevant departments were present in the meeting.