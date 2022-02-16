Performance of local government department, waste management company reviewed

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :A meeting was held at South Punjab Secretariat here on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Secretary Local Government and Community Development South Punjab Amir Aqiq Khan.

The meeting reviewed the performance of the local government department and Waste Management Company.

Officers attending the meeting were briefed on their respective responsibilities. Secretary Local Government Amir Aqiq Khan said that action should be taken against all illegal housing societies in the area of District Council and Corporation.

The sanitation campaign should be improved by formulating a standard plan for sanitation.

He said that street lights should be made functional and all manholes should be covered properly. Aamir Aqiq Khan directed the Local Government department that development schemes should be completed as soon as possible.

The schemes under the new development program should be formulated according to the needs of the public.