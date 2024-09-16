Open Menu

Performance Of Mines Dept & BISP Reviewed

Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2024 | 04:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Commissioner Jahanzaib Khan Awan on Monday chaired a meeting of Mines and Benazir Income Support Program officials and reviewed the performances of their departments.

In charges of both departments briefed the commissioner. Assistant Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Ashraf was also present. Deputy Director Mines & Minerals Farooq Sultan told the commissioner that stones and sand were revenue-able mines whereas the mines department was getting over Rs2.3 billion revenue annually.

The Mines department has to receive Rs370 arrears from contractors.

The commissioner directed officials concerned to ensure recoveries from contractors at the earliest.

Later, Benazir Income Support Program Director Iftikhar Ahmed briefed the commissioner on BISP performance.

He said that four programs including Benazir Kifalat, Taleemi Wazaif and Nashwo Numa were under way in Sargodha.

The number of registered women beneficiaries under BISP programs are 413,569 and they get payments four times in a year amounting to Rs10,500 each.

He said that BISP had payment agreements with HBP whereas its officials also distribute payments in camp sites.

