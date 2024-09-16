Performance Of Mines Dept & BISP Reviewed
Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2024 | 04:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Commissioner Jahanzaib Khan Awan on Monday chaired a meeting of Mines and Benazir Income Support Program officials and reviewed the performances of their departments.
In charges of both departments briefed the commissioner. Assistant Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Ashraf was also present. Deputy Director Mines & Minerals Farooq Sultan told the commissioner that stones and sand were revenue-able mines whereas the mines department was getting over Rs2.3 billion revenue annually.
The Mines department has to receive Rs370 arrears from contractors.
The commissioner directed officials concerned to ensure recoveries from contractors at the earliest.
Later, Benazir Income Support Program Director Iftikhar Ahmed briefed the commissioner on BISP performance.
He said that four programs including Benazir Kifalat, Taleemi Wazaif and Nashwo Numa were under way in Sargodha.
The number of registered women beneficiaries under BISP programs are 413,569 and they get payments four times in a year amounting to Rs10,500 each.
He said that BISP had payment agreements with HBP whereas its officials also distribute payments in camp sites.
Recent Stories
U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagem ..
Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need to go Viral!
Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..
TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024
Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Climate change not merely environmental issue but existential threat undermining human rights: Shami ..1 minute ago
-
US Under Secretary of State calls on DPM Ishaq Dar1 minute ago
-
Drug dealer held with over 2kg hashish in DI Khan11 minutes ago
-
IG police inaugurates residential quarters in Mardan11 minutes ago
-
Course on inclusive education launched11 minutes ago
-
JI announces Grand Peace Tribal Jirga on Sept 2511 minutes ago
-
PTA conducts raids against telecom companies involved in illegal activities11 minutes ago
-
ICT Police devise elaborate security for processions of Eid Milad un Nabi11 minutes ago
-
Ozone protection is important for survival of life: CM11 minutes ago
-
12 Prison officers shuffled in major shakeup of Jail Superintendents11 minutes ago
-
U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagements in Islamabad28 minutes ago
-
1500 policemen deployed for Eid Milad31 minutes ago