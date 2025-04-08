Performance of outsourced schools reviewed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan has said that outsourcing of government schools is an important initiative of the Punjab government and deputy commissioners and education officers should keep this project among their priorities

He was addressing a review meeting on outsourcing of government schools in all four districts. The commissioner also sought a performance report of government schools before and after outsourcing across the division within a week. He directed the CEOs Education to compile a detailed report of the enrollment, number of teachers and available facilities of all such outsourced schools before and after and send it to his office within a week. He clarified that only one function of such government schools has been outsourced and no school has been privatized, therefore, education officers should take full ownership of all such schools. The buildings of all outsourced schools should be improved, drinking water should be available, the condition of washrooms should be improved, teachers and grade-IV employees should be present as per requirement.

Similarly, apart from checking the cleanliness of the schools, the academic performance of the students should also be reviewed, he added. The meeting was informed that in the first phase, a total of 810 government schools have been outsourced in Sargodha division, including 257 in Sargodha, 212 in Khushab, 148 in Mianwali and 193 in Bhakkar. The meeting was informed that it has been decided to outsource 536 more schools in phase II, which include 218 schools in Sargodha, 98 in Khushab, 104 in Mianwali and 116 schools in Bhakkar. In the meeting, the four Deputy Commissioners and CEOs Education informed about the current performance of the outsourced schools and their views.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Captain (retd) Muhammad Waseem, Additional Commissioner Coordination Rai Muhammad Yasir Bhatti, Director School Education and CEO Education besides Deputy Commissioners and CEOs of the four districts through video link.