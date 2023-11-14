Open Menu

Performance Of PCM Evaluated In Meeting

Sumaira FH Published November 14, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Performance of PCM evaluated in meeting

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa Tuesday said that price control magistrates should get active in the field to provide relief to people by ensuring the sale of items at fixed prices.

He directed to remove encroachments removed so that people could move easily.

The deputy commissioner was reviewing the performances of price control magistrates in a meeting held under his chairmanship in the committee room of his office.

Anwar Jappa said that the sale of food items at fixed rates be ensured.

He said that price lists should be displayed in shops and business centers so that consumers did not face any problems while purchasing.

The performance of price control magistrates from November 1 to November 13 was reviewed in the meeting.

It was informed in the meeting that Assistant Commissioners and Price Control Magistrates visited more than 16000 shops, carts, and other selling points.

They inspected the price of food items and a fine of more than Rs 1.145 million was received.

As many as 7 FIRs were registered, 119 shopkeepers were arrested and 22 shops were sealed.

