Performance Of Price Control Magistrates Evaluated In Meeting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 07:14 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia on Friday said a crackdown should be carried out all over the district to end overpricing and hoarding.

While presiding over a meeting at his office, he said that that price Control Magistrates were working actively in the field to curb the menace of overpricing and hoarding.

He said that the prices of food items should be inspected regularly and legal action should be taken in case of any violation.

System Network Administrator Muhammad Azeem Zeeshan said that during the period from August 29 to September 3, the Price Control Magistrates visited 3997 shops, carts, shopping malls and markets to check the prices of food items and a total Rs 762500 fine was imposed on violators.

FIRs were registered against 33 persons and 60 persons were arrested.

Deputy Commissioner said that complaints received on the portal should be addressed timely. It was also informed that 25469 complaints have been received on PM Citizen Portal in Bahawalpur district out of which 24570 complaints have been resolved. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shahid Imran Marth, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Amir Nazir Kachchi, Assistant Commissioners of all the tehsils and Price Control Magistrates from across the district attended the meeting.

