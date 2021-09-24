Performance of Price Control Magistrates evaluated in meeting

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia on Friday ordered the department concerned to ensure the sale of food items at fixed prices and launch a crackdown against overpricing and hoarding.

These orders were given by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia in a meeting to monitor the performance of price control magistrates across the district. Additional Deputy Commissioner General Amir Nazir Khichi, Assistant Commissioners from across the district, System Network Administrator Muhammad Azeem Zeeshan and Price Control Magistrates were present on the occasion.

It was informed in the meeting that the price of a 20 kgs bag of flour was Rs 1100 and the price of a 10 kgs bag of flour was Rs 550.

Deputy Commissioner directed to ensure the presence of flour in the market in an adequate quantity.

Similarly, the price of sugar has been fixed at Rs. 90 per kg in the market.

Deputy Commissioner also reviewed the individual performance of the Price Control Magistrates. During the meeting, System Network Administrator Muhammad Azeem Zeeshan while giving a briefing said that from September 17 to September 24 the prices of essential food items were checked in 8154 shops, carts, markets and other business centres across the district. The Price Control Magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs. 1024708 on the spot. As many as 13 shops were sealed, 239 persons were arrested and FIRs were registered against 49 persons in the police stations.