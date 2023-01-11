Performance of Price Control Magistrates evaluated

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Farooq Qamar to review the performance of price control magistrates

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Finance said that price control magistrates should work actively in the field to stop overpricing and hoarding. He said that the sale of food items should be ensured at fixed rates and price lists should be displayed prominently so that consumers do not face any problems.

He directed the price control magistrates to visit shops, markets, and other business centers on a daily basis.

Assistant Commissioners, System Network Administrator Mohammad Azim Zeeshan, and Price Control Magistrates were present in the meeting.

The performance of Price Control Magistrates was reviewed from January 1 to 10, 2023. System Network Administrator Mohammad Azim Zeeshan told the meeting that Price Control Magistrates inspected 3254 shops, markets, and other business centers during this period. They imposed fines of a total of Rs.1,152,500. FIRs were registered against 11 persons, 22 shops were sealed and 44 shopkeepers were arrested.